Alberta Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chinook Regional Hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 4) after three healthcare workers tested positive for the virus.

No patient cases have been identified at this time and AHS say contact tracing for anyone potentially exposed is ongoing.

The situation is under review by the Medical Officer of Health, Infection Prevention and Control specialists, site leadership and AHS Workplace Health and Safety.

AHS says Chinook Regional Hospital remains a safe place to receive care – there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital. Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms.

Patients within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment, care and support they need.

All Alberta Health Services facilities, including the CRH, follow rigorous Infection Prevention and Control standards. All healthcare workers are asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure risk using a screening tool before reporting to a site for their shift, and our frontline teams are practicing continuous masking while at work.

Visitors entering the hospital are instructed to follow all appropriate measures.

(From Alberta Health Services)