Alberta Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chinook High School.

The Lethbridge School Division was given notice of the two cases Wednesday.

The Alberta Government defines an outbreak as: If there are two ore more confirmed cases in your school setting (staff/child) within a 14-day period (one incubation period) OR two or more confirmed cases staff child) that are epidemiologically linked.

The district says AHS is defining close contacts within the school setting and those people will be contacted by email and required to quarantine.

Based on the advice of Alberta Education, Chinook High School will remain open.