Areas of Alberta currently under a wind warning.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Lethbridge.

The weather office says west winds gusting near 100 km/hr are possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Damage to buildings, like roof shingles and windows, may occur.

Motorists should also be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

A wind warning has been in effect for areas to the southwest for a couple of days now.