The Alberta government has appointed a local Crown lawyer as a provincial court judge for the southern region.

Erin Olsen received her bachelor of arts degree in Scandinavian languages and literature in 1993 from the University of Alberta. She also studied at the University of Oslo before completing her bachelor of laws in 1997 from the University of Calgary.

Judge Olsen was called to the bar in 1998 and has spent her entire legal career as a Crown prosecutor. Since 2019, she has been a chief Crown prosecutor in Lethbridge while maintaining a serious, violent crime caseload and regular docket appearances. Her project and committee work outside of the courtroom included Integrated Services Court, Drug Treatment Court, the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee and the Sexual Violence Action Committee.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to the Honourable Erin Olsen and wish her success in her new role. Her work within the community of Lethbridge will be a tremendous asset while she serves on the bench, and I am confident she will do an exemplary job delivering justice on behalf of all Albertans,” Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Judge was an instructor and speaker at Lethbridge College and taught a national search warrant drafting course for law enforcement.

Lawyers with at least 10 years at the bar can apply to become a Provincial Court of Alberta judge. Applications are considered first by the Judicial Council, which recommends applicants to the Provincial Court Nominating Committee. The committee then selects candidates, interviews and makes recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

(Government of Alberta)