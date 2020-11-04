The University of Lethbridge will begin to offer two new graduate certificates in public health.

Starting in the fall of 2021, students will be able to take courses in Epidemiology and Biostatistics and another one in Public Health Policy Planning and Evaluation.

Dr. Cheryl Currie, an associate professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences, says these certificates were developed to provide graduate-level training and skills in key areas of public health that are needed and in demand.

“Public health is an interdisciplinary field, making the graduate certificates a good fit for individuals who have completed a bachelor’s degree in public health, in a health field more generally, or in the social and biological sciences,” Dr. Cheryl Currie.

Both programs will be offered on a part-time basis and can be completed over multiple terms to allow students to continue to work full-time. The programs are open to those who’ve completed a bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Currie says these graduate certificates are ideal for students and working professionals who would like to expand their knowledge and skills in public health without committing to a master’s degree.

The Graduate Certificate in Epidemiology and Biostatistics will give students the necessary knowledge to design, carry out, analyze and report on the findings of epidemiologic studies in the areas of infectious disease, such as COVID-19, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and opioid dependence.

The Graduate Certificate in Public Health Program and Policy Planning and Evaluation will provide advanced training in planning high quality, evidence-based public health programs, expertise in project management and hands-on training in program evaluation. Graduates will also gain a broad understanding of health policy and the ethical issues that must be considered when planning health policy.

