Lethbridge College, and several other provincial post-secondary institutions, will be forgoing competition in the 2021 ACAC winter season for basketball, volleyball and futsal.

Officials say the decision to participate in future competition will be evaluated on a semester-by-semester basis leaving the possibility open for some sports to go ahead in the spring.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe and consistent response to all of our operations, including Kodiaks Athletics, during this pandemic,” says Dr. Paula Burns, Lethbridge College President and CEO. “The decision to not take part in province-wide ACAC competition aligns with our college’s academic delivery, which includes face-to-face programming only with purpose – balancing academic outcomes with safety. Our president’s group has agreed that athletic participation at our institutions will follow the same path.”

The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association had previously announced student-athletes will not lose any athletic eligibility this season and will receive all scholarships and student awards they are eligibility for during a typical season.