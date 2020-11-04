It’s unfortunately becoming a daily trend these days. More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in area schools.

This time it’s the Holy Spirit Catholic Division.

Alberta Health Services has now declared an outbreak at St. Catherine’s School in Picture Butte with two confirmed cases there.

The district also saying Wednesday (Nov. 4) a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed now at Ecole St. Mary in Lethbridge.

For both schools, all close contacts have been informed of the situation and are required to isolate as per AHS protocols.

As of right now, Holy Spirit has eight active cases across three school sites (St. Mary, St. Catherine’s, CCH) requiring the isolation of approximately 130 staff and students.