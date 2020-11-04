Lethbridge residents are being invited to share thoughts when it comes to the beautification of a 1.6 km stretch along 3rd Avenue South.

The next round of community engagement will take place Thursday (Nov. 5) with online sessions.

The area being focused on is a corridor between Mayor Magrath Drive and Stafford. Project Manager, Chrystal Scheit says the goal of this is to design for both esthetics and the function of 3rd Avenue itself.

“We’re looking at way to improve safety and to make that more of a multi-modal corridor. As it sits now, it’s primarily for traffic use,” says Scheit.

Back in June, the project team hosted an online Drawing in Dialogue exercise with stakeholders. Those inspirations were shared with the public in June/July for additional feedback. Now that this information has been collected and compiled into more detailed plans, the public can again provide feedback via an online forum.

This next phase of engagement will include a presentation along with a survey/forum where participants will be able to look at the different corridor options that have been created, based on the feedback gathered and the feasibility of implementation and maintenance.

The online session will take place between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm Thursday with more information here: Get Involved Lethbridge