Alberta Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks at a recent COVID-19 update. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

There are now almost one-thousand more active COVID-19 cases in Alberta than there were at the start of the weekend.

This, following four straight days of more than 500 new daily cases for a total active count of 6,110 as of Monday afternoon.

The province says there were 581 new cases on Friday, 525 on Saturday, 592 on Sunday and 570 on Monday.

There were also 15 deaths reported over those four days.

One of those deaths was confirmed to be in Lethbridge. It’s the city’s fifth COVID-related death since the onset of the pandemic.

Lethbridge’s case count rose by 58 over the past four days and there are currently 153 active cases.

There were 18 new cases reported in Lethbridge County. That municipality now has 36 active cases.