Jason Many Fingers. Photo courtesy of the Blood Tribe Police Service.

An autopsy has confirmed human remains found southwest of Glenwood last week is that of a missing Blood Reserve man.

Last Friday (Oct. 30), a member of the public found a pick-up truck near Spring Glen Park which was last seen being driven by 46 year old Jason Many Fingers

Many Fingers had been missing since September 20th.

A search of the area around the truck by an RCMP K9 team turned up “unidentifiable” human remains.

Blood Tribe Police says the autopsy has concluded Many Fingers’ death is not considered suspicious and the case is now closed.