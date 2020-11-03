Another Lethbridge school is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services says two cases have been confirmed at Senator Joyce Fairbairn Middle School.

Two cases in a school within a 14 day period or two or more confirmed cases that are epidemiologically linked is considered an outbreak.

The school remains open at this time and close contacts of the two cases will be notified by email.

Those people will be required to quarantine immediately for the period defined in the close-contact letter.

The Lethbridge School Division is also advising staff and community members of one case of COVID-19 at General Stewart Elementary School.

Close contacts of that case will also be notified via email and instructed to quarantine.