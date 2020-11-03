A number of Lethbridge agencies will share in nearly $4 million as part of round two funding of the Community Well-being and Safety Strategy.

The unanimous approval on Monday (Nov. 2) by City Council builds on the integrated investment framework combining municipal, provincial, and federal funding.

“The Community Well-being and Safety Strategy is innovative, evidence-based and recovery-focused. The community impact for these dollars will be very significant and they will have a positive impact for our residents,” Martin Thomsen, Manager of Community Social Development for the City of Lethbridge

The funding will focus on clients and helping out the most vulnerable in our community.

The approval on the allocation of $3,917,011 builds on the integrated investment framework combining municipal, provincial and federal funding, as well as the nearly $6 million from Round 1 allocated last month.

There are no City of Lethbridge dollars in this second round.

Some of the organizations receiving this funding include both the Lethbridge and Nord-Bridge Senior Citizens Organizations, Woods Homes, Family Centre Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Lethbridge Diversity and Inclusion Alliance, just to name a few.