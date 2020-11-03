Lethbridge Police are investigating a break-in at a west school.

Sometime just after 5:30 am Sunday (Nov. 1) say they received an alarm at Mike Mountain Horse Elementary along Jerry Potts Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found nearly 20 broken windows, inside and outside the school building.

Police say it was discovered that a number of computer tablets were stolen from a classroom.

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to contact LPS.