A 36 year old woman has died after being killed while walking along a road near Cardston.

RCMP say around 7:30 pm Monday (Nov. 2), emergency crews were called out to Range Road 225 about 18 kilometres southwest of Cardston.

The investigation has revealed a truck travelling northbound along that road hit a pedestrian.

Police say the woman who was hit was from the rural Magrath area. She was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Raymond/Magrath RCMP along with a collision analyst continue to investigate the fatal crash. Police say the name of the woman killed is not being released.