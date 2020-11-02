File photo. Premier Jason Kenney speaking at a recent provincial update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney is delivering a stern message to Albertans who continue to ignore COVID-19 related public health measures.

To those still hosting parties amid the pandemic Kenney suggests they should “knock it off.”

“We were able to trace a number of deaths in a nursing home that ultimately came back to somebody’s house party,” Premier Jason Kenney

“One of the biggest areas of spread is coming from that private socializing,” stress Kenney on Monday. “By the way, you can shut down all the bars and restaurants and some folks may irresponsibly just continue to have house parties and large private gatherings where we’re seeing a lot of this spread coming from.”

Updated data on COVID-19 in Alberta, which will cover weekend numbers will be available Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 3).

Kenney says he understands young people want to see their friends and that many will never be symptomatic, but people’s lives could depend on how we act.

Kenney says as Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer has said COVID-19 loves parties, “so please if you’re doing that, knock it off.”

Last week, Alberta experienced a huge spike in coronavirus cases.