The Lethbridge School Division is coming up to its first pivot point of the 2020-21 school year, giving parents the choice whether they want their children to learn in class or at home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents were required to notify the public division between Oct. 15th and 21st if they planned to change their child’s learning environment.

Public district officials say 140 students will be returning to school later this month, while 75 have opted to learn at home instead.

That’s a net gain of 65 more kids actually back in Lethbridge public schools.

Students from kindergarten to grade eight across the Lethbridge School Division will be making their desired transitions on Nov. 16th.

High school students, meanwhile, were asked to reach out to their schools to discuss their individual situations and will handle their transitions on their own.

There are still two more pivot points scheduled for this school year coming up at the end of January and at the end of March 2021.