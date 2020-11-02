UPDATE from Town of Raymond:

We can now, happily confirm that Myles Gilbert has been found and is now back with his family. Thank you to everyone for their efforts and concern for Myles. We would ask that you continue to support the Gilbert family and allow them time to themselves.

BACKGROUND:

Raymond residents are searching for a missing ten year old boy.

Myles Gilbert reportedly left his home at 7:40am Monday, Nov. 2 but never arrived at Raymond Elementary School.

He is said to be wearing a pair of black jogging pants, a black hoodie, and runners.

His green hair is faded to a yellowish green and he was carrying a backpack.

Residents are being asked to check their property and areas around their homes.

Raymond RCMP say they have conducted patrols, as have community members, in an attempt to locate Myles and that RCMP Police Dog Services as well as the Lethbridge and Area Search and Rescue Association (LASARA) will be commencing a ground search.

Raymond RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to the whereabouts of Myles Gilbert. Please contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-3351 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

The Town of Raymond also sharing some information on its Facebook page late Monday:

We appreciate everyone’s interest in trying to locate Myles. However please do not congregate at the town office as the Lethbridge and Area Search and Rescue are utilizing it as their base of operation and large crowds at this location could interfere with their efforts.

If you would like to help look for Myles, you are welcome to drive around the community but please do not get out of your vehicles as it could interfere with the police dog’s ability to pick up a trail.

Lethbridge and Area Search and Rescue will coordinate with the town to push out further information to the public as it becomes available. Please continue to follow the Town of Raymond’s Facebook page for the latest information.