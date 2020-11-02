COVID-19 continues to spread around Lethbridge.

A number of businesses have temporarily shut down after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest being the Best Buy location on the south side. It closed up on the weekend after some workers there tested positive. The store posted a notice on its doors saying those employees are now isolating at home and the store has since been fully disinfected.

Anyone who visited Best Buy between October 22nd and 28th should follow provincial health guidelines.

Meanwhile, another west side pub has temporarily closed. Backstreet West says an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday (Oct. 28) and they’ve decided to shut down for a bit as a precaution.

This follows positive test results at Mojo’s Grill & Pub last week which forced that establishment to close temporarily as well.

All these impacted businesses say the health and safety of employees and customers are their top priority.