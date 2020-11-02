Alberta’s United Conservative caucus has launched a campaign about the province’s parks.

The “My Parks Will Go On” campaign aims to highlight how the UCP government is protecting Alberta’s parks.

“Parks are not being sold. Parks are not closing. Alberta’s parks belong to Albertans, and it’s going to stay that way,” Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon

Calgary MLA Jeremy Nixon says his constituents have been fed a steady stream of misinformation on the future of Alberta parks. He says this campaign will set the record straight and show how the provincial government will protect parks for generations to come.

The campaign can be found online here: MyParksWillGoOn

The UCP government notes it’s committed to protecting all current park sites, keeping them free from industrial development.

The government caucus states, this campaign will “counter false and misleading information from the NDP and special interest groups.”