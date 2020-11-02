The front entrance of college on a clear summer day. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

One program at Lethbridge College has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak.

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within a cohort in the Powerline Technician program.

The college says there is a minimal risk to the campus community as a whole. The cohort in question has recently been in a college property which is not located on the main campus.

No one else at Lethbridge College has been identified as close contacts as the group remained together.

All those impacted have already been contacted by the college on the direction of Alberta Health Services. The affected people within that cohort are isolating at home, while the remainder of the cohort is quantining in accordance with AHS guidelines.

The affected cohort was last at Lethbridge College on Thursday, October 29th.

Meanwhile, because of this outbreak, Lethbridge College is now reviewing all trades and in-class protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.