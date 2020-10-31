A break in the investigation into a missing Blood Reserve man.

Police say late on Friday afternoon (Oct. 30) a member of the public found a white pick-up truck which was known to have been driven by 46 year old Jason Many Fingers.

The vehicle was found near Spring Glen Park, which is just southwest of Glenwood.

Police say an RCMP K9 team was called in and after searching the area, officers found “unidentifiable” human remains. An autopsy is scheduled for early next week in Calgary.

Many Fingers was last seen on September 20th when he left work in Standoff. Video surveillance has him fuelling up a white pick-up truck at the Fas Gas in Pincher Creek just before 4:00 pm that day.

There has been no action on his banking information or his phone since then.

Blood Tribe Police say anyone with information on this case is asked to please give them or Crimestoppers a call. The investigation is ongoing.