Alberta Health Services has issued an alert for G.S. Lakie Middle School after confirming a case of COVID-19.

It’s the ninth Lethbridge school to report a positive case in the past week.

While AHS is responsible for contact tracing, the Lethbridge School Division says the school and public health officials will work closely together to inform those who will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The district says close contacts will be notified by email.

The school has also been given recommendations about cleaning measures and other control measures to reduce the risk of further transmission.

G.S. Lakie is expected to open Monday as normal.