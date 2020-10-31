The Lethbridge Police Service has charged two men after a significant amount of money and a weapon were seized.

Following an investigation by the LPS Priority Crimes Unit, search warrants were executed at two separate apartment complexes on the city’s west side on Thursday (Oct. 29).

In one apartment in the Garry Station area, officers seized more than $28,000 cash and at an apartment complex in the Berkley Place area, police seized a conducted energy weapon.

28 year old Abdulkadir Yusuf of Toronto, Ont. is charged with possession of proceeds of crime Over $5,000 and several breaches of a release order stemming from matters out of Regina, SK. Yusuf is in custody and will participate in a judicial interim release Hearing.

Meanwhile, 23 year old Tyler Workman of Lethbridge has been charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and was released with several conditions.