Cornerstone Funeral Home’s “25 Days of Giving” on 98.1 2dayFM & 94.1 CJOC.

We’re giving away a turkey with all the fixings to a well deserving person every day for 25 days straight!

Starting November 5th until November 29th, you can nominate someone who you feel, deserves to win a turkey (included with a roaster filled with dressing, a can of cranberries, two packages of gravy and a turkey baster!)

Get your nomination in using the form below: