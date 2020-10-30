Alberta has blown past its previous record for new daily cases of COVID-19.

Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon, which is the latest update available, there were 622 new cases confirmed out of just under 13,000 tests.

The previous record was 572 from this past Sunday, Oct. 25.

There are now 5,172 active cases in Alberta which is also a record high for the twelfth consecutive day.

The province also reported five additional deaths, one of them here in the South Zone.

New cases in the South Zone increased by 47 and Lethbridge reported 22 of them.

There are now 159 active cases in the city.