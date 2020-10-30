Lethbridge Chamber hands out 2020 Business of the Year Awards
Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce building. Photo Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce handing out its 2020 Business of the Year Awards Thursday night (Oct. 29).
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the most unique presentation’s even done with the Chamber recognizing 12 of this region’s most outstanding businesses.
The Top Business of the Year was awarded to Southern Irrigation.
The Water Tower Grill & Bar was given the Business Ethics Award, Shoe Solutions was named best in Customer Service, and Great Adventures Active Learning Centre is the top new business of 2020.
The entire presentation of this year’s awards was streamed online.
Business of the Year Award Winner for 2020
- Southern Irrigation: Business of the Year
- Great Adventures Active Learning Centre: New Business of the Year
- Jefferson Gardner: Young Entrepreneur Award
- Galt Museum & Archives: Spirit of Reconciliation Award
- Nature’s Clarity Skincare: People’s Choice Award
- Cavendish Farms: Outstanding Employer Award
- Autovance Technologies Inc: Innovation & Advancement Award
- Shoe Solutions: Excellent in Customer Service Award
- AdvancedAg: Environmental Stewardship Award
- Ward Bros. Construction: Business Legacy Award
- Black Velvet Distilling Company: Business Leadership Award
- Water Tower Grill & Bar: Business Ethics Award