The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce handing out its 2020 Business of the Year Awards Thursday night (Oct. 29).

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the most unique presentation’s even done with the Chamber recognizing 12 of this region’s most outstanding businesses.

The Top Business of the Year was awarded to Southern Irrigation.

The Water Tower Grill & Bar was given the Business Ethics Award, Shoe Solutions was named best in Customer Service, and Great Adventures Active Learning Centre is the top new business of 2020.

The entire presentation of this year’s awards was streamed online.

Business of the Year Award Winner for 2020