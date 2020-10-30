Eight schools in Lethbridge have now reported at least one new case of COVID-19 this week.

The latest is Chinook High School with Lethbridge School Division officials saying one case has recently been identified there.

Chinook had an outbreak back in September.

The Alberta government defines an outbreak as having two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single school setting within a 14 days period.

Details about the infection, including whether it was a student or staff member, have not been released as is the case with any COVID-19 infections found in schools.

At this time, no schools in Lethbridge have closed due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a first positive case has been confirmed at a school on the Blood Reserve. The Kainai Board of Education says that case is at the Tatsikiisaapo’p Middle School in Cardston.

As with all school cases, all close contacts of the infected person will be called and advised to quarantine for 14 days.