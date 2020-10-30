3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Two more Lethbridge schools are now under official COVID-19 outbreak status.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division says another case of the virus was confirmed by AHS at Catholic Central High School. That means CCH is now under CCH outbreak protocols.

The Catholic Division also said Thursday there is one confirmed case now at St. Catherine’s School in Picture Butte. At the moment, Holy Spirit has seven active coronavirus cases across four school sites requiring the isolation of approximately 120 staff and students.

In the Lethbridge School Division, officials have declared an outbreak now at Gilbert Paterson Middle School.

The Alberta government defines an outbreak as having two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single school setting within a 14 days period.

That’s the case with both Gilbert Paterson and CCH.

School officials in both divisions says all close contacts of these cases will be called by Alberta Health Services and informed to quarantine.