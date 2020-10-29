An independent reward fund has been set up to encourage anyone with information on a missing Blood Tribe man to come forward.

46 year old Jason Many Fingers was reported missing by his family on Oct. 1.

He was last seen on video surveillance fueling his father’s truck at the Fas Gas in Pincher Creek the afternoon of Sept. 20.

He had previously left his workplace in Standoff.

Blood Tribe Police say there has not been any cell phone or banking activity associated with Many Fingers since then.

Police are asking residents and businesses in Pincher Creek to check video surveillance from the afternoon of September 20th as it may help determine a direction of travel.

Many Fingers was last seen wearing black sweatpants, grey shirt, dark grey hooded zip-up, black and white runners and a dark colored baseball hat. He is 6’0 feet tall and 175lbs. He was driving his father’s 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab truck, white in color. AB plate: CFN-2131.The truck has black plastic coverings over the wheel wells.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Many Fingers is asked to contact Blood Tribe Police or Crime Stoppers.