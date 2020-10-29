Lethbridge’s Catholic Central High School has been honoured with a Blackfoot Name.

On Wednesday, a small group met in the CCH theatre to partake in a smudge, face painting, and special naming ceremony for the entire school by Kainai Elder Tom Little Bear.

He named the school Taatsikioyis which means “Centre Tipi” and is a reference to the sacred centre of one of the most important events in the Kainai tradition – the annual Sundance.

The school becomes the fourth institution in Lethbridge to receive a Blackfoot Name.

School officials say the new Blackfoot name will be prominently displayed in the school’s front foyer, reminding all who enter that they are in a sacred place.