Coaldale residents will not be subject to a mandatory face mask bylaw, at least for the time being.

Coaldale Town Council examined the proposed bylaw at its regular meeting this week (Oct. 26) reviewing the results of two recent surveys on the issue.

The Coaldale Chamber of Commerce canvassed local businesses with 77% of respondents saying the mask bylaw shouldn’t be adopted, and that businesses should be allowed to make that decision themselves.

Councillor Briane Simpson also posted an informal poll on social media to gather resident feedback. It shows 86% of Coaldale residents who responded said they preferred to remain without a bylaw, as well.

With that information in mind, Coaldale Council voted 6-1 to reject a mandatory mask bylaw, choosing to implement a community education program instead.