The City of Lethbridge is looking for input on the impact COVID-19 has had on non-residential properties.

With the pandemic affecting property owners in various ways, the Assessment Department wants to measure the local market and ensure the assessed value of each property is fair and equitable.

The City says feedback from those who own or have interest in industrial or commercial properties will help determine the impacts COVID-19 has had on local property values.

Anyone wanting to share their experience is asked to contact the Assessment Department at 311.