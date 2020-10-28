Mojo’s Pub and Grill says Alberta Health Services is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak among its employees.

The west side restaurant was closed on Saturday after an employee tested positive.

All employees were asked to take asymptomatic tests and the results revealed additional positive cases.

Management says they’ve been told the risk of becoming infected because of this case is low but they won’t be re-opening until they are confident, in consultation with AHS, there is no risk of further transmission.

Lethbridge residents are asked to follow the Mojo’s website and Facebook page for updates and information on re-opening.

As of Wednesday’s provincial update, Lethbridge had 157 active cases of COVID-19 while the province marked the tenth straight day of record high active cases.