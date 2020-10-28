The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

A Medicine Hat doctor has been suspended after admitting to unprofessional conduct.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says Dr. Adriaan Kriel, who has an interest in cosmetic procedures, has been sanctioned by a hearing tribunal.

Dr. Kriel was accused of displaying a lack of skill and judgement in his medical practice in Medicine Hat when performing eyelid revision surgery and liposuction on two patients.

Both people experienced complications afterwards.

The provincial physicians regulator also says Kriel performed these procedures over a number of years in unaccredited, non-hospital surgical facilities.

He’s had his licensed to practice medicine pulled for one year and has to pay back the full costs of the investigation and hearing, which total close to $20,000.