Police in Brocket are looking for a missing woman.

28 year old Ashley Sarah Iron Shirt was last seen in Brocket on Tuesday. Piikani RCMP say there’s a concern for safety and well-being.

Iron Shirt is described as Indigenous, 5’3″ tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ashley maybe wearing a black knee length winter coat and black shoes. She is known to frequent the Siksika Nation, but is still believed to be in the Brocket area.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Ashley Iron Shirt, is asked to contact Piikani Nation RCMP.