It appears some current challenges with staffing levels could impact some bus routes around the city.

A variety of factors are currently impacting staffing at Lethbridge Transit. The City says because of that, modifications may be required to some lower volume bus routes in the coming weeks.

Transit riders are encouraged to download the MyRide app or visit the City website for real-time route updates.

Long term and short term illness, as well as retirements are just some of the factors impacting driver numbers right now.

The City of Lethbridge says given the significant drop in transit ridership caused by the COVID-19 shut down and, in particular, the lack of post-secondary students, hiring additional drivers is also a challenge at this time.

There have been no positive cases of COVID-19 within Lethbridge Transit and all safety protocols remain in place.

City Council recently heard a presentation from Lethbridge Transit outlining the low ridership concerns and accompanying options for possible service reduction. Council has deferred the decision which is expected to come back to an upcoming meeting.