Alberta has reported 422 new COVID-19 cases out of just over 9,000 tests – a significantly lower number of tests compared to recent days.

There are now 4738 active cases in the province which is a new record high.

Two additional covid-related deaths were also reported and one of them was here in Lethbridge.

The South Zone of Alberta Health Services tallied 22 new cases between Sunday and Monday. Eleven of those cases were in Lethbridge and three were in Lethbridge County.

With recent recoveries taken into account, the city now has a total of 155 active cases which still the highest it’s been at any point during the pandemic thus far.

A list of current local outbreaks, according to the Government of Alberta, are as follows: