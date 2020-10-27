Chamber survey shows majority of Lethbridge businesses “optimistic”
Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce building. Photo Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
It appears the majority of Lethbridge businesses are optimistic about the next six months while remaining generally positive about local business conditions.
A total of 85 businesses responded to the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce Business Issues Survey between September 30th and October 12th.
About 52% indicated they are projecting growth over the next six months while 29% expect things to stay the same.
Most respondents say they are generally positive about business conditions in Lethbridge, but are dissatisfied with the local regulatory environment and nearly three-in-ten indicated the local labour pool is not well-suited to their needs.
Issues needing the most urgent attention, according to survey respondents, are Broadband Infrastructure Investment, Downtown Safety, and a Lower Property Tax Burden.