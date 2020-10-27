It appears the majority of Lethbridge businesses are optimistic about the next six months while remaining generally positive about local business conditions.

A total of 85 businesses responded to the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce Business Issues Survey between September 30th and October 12th.

About 52% indicated they are projecting growth over the next six months while 29% expect things to stay the same.

Most respondents say they are generally positive about business conditions in Lethbridge, but are dissatisfied with the local regulatory environment and nearly three-in-ten indicated the local labour pool is not well-suited to their needs.

Issues needing the most urgent attention, according to survey respondents, are Broadband Infrastructure Investment, Downtown Safety, and a Lower Property Tax Burden.