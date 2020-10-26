Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle seen doing “donuts” in the parking lot of a south side church over the weekend.

It happened along the 2400 block of 11 avenue south either late Saturday or early Sunday.

In the process, the vehicle sprayed the adjacent building with gravel and cracked or broke several windows.

Damage is estimated at more than $15,000.

Anyone who can identify the driver of the vehicle is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to view the video.