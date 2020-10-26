Alberta Jobs & Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer (left) and Labour Minister Jason Copping (right on TV screen) making the announcement on Monday. Credit to Government of Alberta.

The province is making changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program in an effort to make more jobs available to unemployed Albertans.

As of next month, dozens of additional occupational categories will be added to the “refusal to process list” removing the vast majority of occupations from the program.

The government says it will result in more than 1,350 available jobs in 475 occupations including food services, retail trade, transportation, construction, and professional, scientific and technical services.

A small number of specialized occupations with acute and proven labour shortages will be exempted.

The government says it will monitor and adjust the province’s “refusal to process list” quarterly.