Contact tracing efforts are underway, after Lethbridge School Division officials were notified that a single case of COVID-19 has been identified at Coalbanks Elementary School.

Alberta Health says it’s working to identify all close contacts in a timely manner, and notify them that they must quarantine at home for 14 days. Enhanced cleaning and control measures have also been put in place at the school to reduce the risk of further transmission.

Classes at Coalbanks Elementary are expected to resume as usual on Monday (Oct. 26).

Out of respect for those who’ve contracted COVID-19 in school and in accordance with Alberta Health Services guidelines, the school division says it cannot disclose any personal details.

There are currently no schools in Lethbridge that have closed due to COVID-19 infections.