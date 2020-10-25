This past week has been one for the record books across parts of Alberta.

Several record lows which have stood for decades for some places were not just broken, but in some cases completely destroyed when it comes to cold during this time in October.

Saturday was by far the coldest day of the week for many places across southern Alberta. Waterton Park stood out amongst all communities, smashing a previous cold record by nearly 12°C dipping to -28°C making it the coldest October 24th ever.

Other places setting new cold records Saturday included Milk River, Taber, Claresholm, Cardston, and Bow Island. These latest records following two other days during this past week which triggered record cold for many areas.

The good news is that should be it for a while for the abnormally cold conditions as temperatures are forecast to warm up considerably before Halloween with a stretch of much nicer weather expected into the first few weeks of November.

The following areas set a daily minimum temperature record on Saturday October 24, 2020: Bow Island Area New record of -18.0 Old record of -11.0 set in 2012 Cardston Area New record of -19.2 Old record of -15.6 set in 1957 Claresholm Area New record of -22.3 Old record of -16.1 set in 1957 Milk River Area New record of -23.3 Old record of -14.8 set in 2012 Taber Area New record of -16.9 Old record of -13.9 set in 1957 Waterton Park Area New record of -28.0 Old record of -16.5 set in 2012