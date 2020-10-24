Officials with the Lethbridge School Division say there is one positive, confirmed case of the coronavirus at Winston Churchill High School on the city’s north side.

AHS public health is responsible for contact tracing. The public district says close contacts of the positive case will be called and instructed to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Public health has also provided recommendations to Winston Churchill about cleaning measures to reduce the risk of further transmission.

As with all other school cases, it’s not being disclosed whether the positive case of COVID-19 is a student or school staff member.

Classes at Winston Churchill will resume as scheduled on Monday, October 26th.