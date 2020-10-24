RCMP are investigating a fatal collision Friday night (Oct. 23) on Highway 52 just outside of Raymond.

Emergency crews were called out just before 6:00 pm Friday following reports of a crash between two vehicles. Police say a car travelling eastbound lost control in heavy snow and icy roads and collided with a van heading in the opposite direction.

The 60 year old man driving the car was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The occupants of the van, including a 67 year old man, 35 year old woman, 31 year old woman, and 6 year old boy were all transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, treated and released.

Mounties say a 9 year old girl in that same van suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Calgary. At this time, the child is listed in stable, but serious condition.

Police stated on scene for several hours while they investigated the crash.

No names have been released.