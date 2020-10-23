Another record day for Alberta when it comes to the number of new daily COVID-19 cases and the number of active cases province-wide.

The province reported 432 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases up to 3651.

Both of those figures are the highest they’ve been at any point since the pandemic began.

A big increase in Lethbridge as well.

The South Zone confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 25 of them were in Lethbridge.

The city now has 161 active cases.

Lethbridge County, the MD of Taber, Cypress County, and County of Warner all tallied one new case as well while Brooks confirmed seven new cases.

There were also four additional deaths province-wide between October 21 and 22.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw took to Twitter Friday afternoon just as the numbers were released, to say she is “very concerned about the spread of COVID19 in our province. This weekend, please do everything possible to protect yourself and those around you.”