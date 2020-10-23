Whoop Up Days 2020 is being called a huge success despite COVID-19 related festival cancellations and protocols.

While several in-person events were unable to take place, officials say virtual and drive-thru pancake breakfasts, drive thru food stands, and a two-day food truck festival were very well received.

Because of their success, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition and Umami Shop were able to donate just over $10,000 to the FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign.

That donation will be split evenly between nine southern Alberta food banks including the Interfaith Food Bank and Lethbridge Food Bank as well as food banks in Bow Island, Pincher Creek, Taber, Coaldale, Picture Butte, Claresholm and Standoff.