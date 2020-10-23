Lethbridge Police are searching for an man who went missing from a care facility this week.

Police say 68 year old Kenneth Dougan walked away from a southside care home at about 12:45 pm Thursday (Oct. 22) and has not returned since then. There is concern for his well-being given the cold weather.

Dougan is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-eight with a medium build, white hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge Police right away.