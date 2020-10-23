The Lethbridge School Division is advising that one case of COVID-19 has been identified recently at Immanuel Christian Secondary School.

It’s not clear if it was a student or staff member that was infected.

Officials with the Lethbridge School Division say Alberta Health is working to identify all close contacts of that confirmed case and notifying them that they must quarantine for 14 days.

AHS has also provided recommendations about cleaning and control measures in order to reduce the risk of further transmission.

At this time, classes are proceeding as normal at Immanuel Christian.