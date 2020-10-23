A Snowfall WARNING has been issued for areas in southwest Alberta including Cardston, Fort Macleod, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass, and Pincher Creek.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Snow will begin this morning and persist through the night. The snow will taper off Saturday afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.