Alberta has set another record for daily COVID-19 cases.

Between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, the province confirmed 427 new cases of the virus.

The number of active cases during that same period is also a new record at 3,519.

Here in the South Zone there were 15 new cases of COVID-19 and eleven of them were in Lethbridge.

A handful of cases have recovered though, which leaves the number of active cases in Lethbridge at 146.

One new case was also confirmed in Lethbridge County, the MD of Taber, Cardston County, and Medicine Hat.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says case numbers are rising again in a concerning way in Edmonton, so much so, that the area is activating new surge capacity measures.

She says that means Alberta Health Services is postponing non-urgent surgeries and some ambulatory care clinic visits in the Edmonton Zone.

Urgent, emergency, and cancer surgeries will be continuing.

Hinshaw says Calgary and other parts of the province are also seeing a rise in cases recently, adding this is likely due to spread over the Thanksgiving weekend.